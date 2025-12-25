Nagaon Police Restore Hope for Citizens by Retrieving 50 Stolen Mobile Phones

Nagaon: In a remarkable example of community-focused policing and effective use of technology, the Nagaon Sadar Police Station became a hub of relief and joy as citizens gathered to reclaim their long-lost mobile phones.

With the help of a focused recovery drive, the police returned 50 mobile devices to their owners, some of which had been missing for more than a year.

The recovered devices were tracked and retrieved through the use of Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, a national digital platform introduced by the Department of Telecommunications. This system allows law enforcement to trace, block, and recover lost or stolen mobile phones by tracking their unique identification numbers across telecom networks.

Devajit Das, Officer-in-Charge of Nagaon Sadar Police Station, spearheaded the operation and underscored the significance of technology in policing. He mentioned that the police have been actively using the CEIR portal to locate stolen phones reported by citizens. Once a device is traced, the owners are contacted, and the phones are returned after verification.

“We have been using the CEIR portal to trace and recover stolen or lost mobile phones. Once identified, we contact the rightful owners and return the devices after proper verification. Today, we handed over 50 such phones as part of this ongoing effort,” Devajit Das said.

The handover ceremony drew a large crowd outside the police station, with many recipients visibly emotional. For several, the recovery was a pleasant surprise after months, and for some, nearly 18 months of fearing their devices were lost forever. One beneficiary expressed astonishment and gratitude, saying he never expected to see his phone again after such a long time.

Citizens praised the Nagaon Police for their dedication, transparency, and responsiveness. Beyond the monetary value of the phones, many pointed out the importance of personal data, memories, and work-related information stored on these devices. The recovery drive not only returned lost property but also strengthened public confidence in the police.

This mass handover is part of a broader campaign by the Assam Police to leverage technology in crime detection and citizen service.

The CEIR portal, launched by the Department of Telecommunications, has become a vital tool in fighting mobile phone theft and discouraging illegal resale of stolen devices.

As the event wrapped up, smiles and words of appreciation filled the police station. The successful operation sent a clear message that with the right tools and intent, accountability and technological support, law enforcement can bridge the gap between loss and justice, restoring faith among people.