Assam: 53rd birth anniversary of Zubeen Garg celebrated across state

CORRESPONDENTS

KOKRAJHAR: The 53rd birth anniversary of iconic singer Zubeen Garg was celebrated in a befitting manner at Elaisijhar in Kokrajhar on Tuesday. The entire programme was sponsored by the Government of BTC.

As part of the daylong programme, the Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, paid a glowing tribute to Zubeen Garg at his portrait and also inaugurated a blood donation camp and plantation drive of 53 Nahar trees. Later, Mohilary laid the foundation stone for the construction of Zubeen Park at a plot of 30 bighas of land near Gaurang River at Elaisijhar. The morning programme was attended by Minister Charan Boro, BTC Deputy Chief Rihon Daimary, MLA and EM Rabiram Narzary, EM Derhasat Basumatary, Joy Mashahary, Prakash Basumatary, Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University Prof BL Ahuja, former Minister Pramila Rani Brahma, and others.

The mass singing of Zubeen Garg's 'Mayabini' song was participated in by 25,200 artistes and public and attended by Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, BTC EMs Paniram Brahma, Moon Moon Brahma, Lwmsrao Daimary, Ganesh Kachary, former MP Sansuma Khungur Bwiswmuthiary, and other MCLAs.

In his speech, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary said that the Zubeen Park will be a centre of excellence and that its construction would be completed within a year. He said that various activities would be held in the park where there would be an auditorium and studio. He also said that the Government of BTC would look forward to the memorial park for Bhupen Hazarika and Srimanta Sankardev Bhavan in Gossaigaon. He further said that Zubeen Garg started his early education in Bijni of Chirang district and hence the Bijni Bandhab HS School and Tamulpur College would be upgraded in his honour.

BILASIPARA: Under the aegis of Manjura Rani Memorial Trust, the 53rd birth anniversary of Zubeen Garg was observed at Bilasipara. In this connection, a portrait of Zubeen Garg was garlanded by Binita Das Saha, Chairperson, Bilasipara Municipality, while the ceremonial lamp was lit by Dr Kanulal Das, author of the trust. Dr Preety Lekha Deka, Co-district Commissioner of Bilasipara, inaugurated the planting of Nahar saplings around the statue of Bhupen Hazarika. In this connection, a seminar was held which was addressed by Dr Hari Charan Das, Librarian of Bilasipara College, while Dr Kanu Lal Das, author of the trust, delivered the welcome address. At the beginning of the seminar, a chorus was performed by singer Babita Banikya and her group. Thereafter, around a hundred blankets were distributed among poor widows in a programme inaugurated by Ratul Haloi, Officer-In-Charge of Bilasipara police station.

NAGAON: Various organizations, educational institutions, and cultural bodies of Nagaon celebrated the 53rd birth anniversary of legendary singer and musician Zubeen Garg across the district on Tuesday.

The celebrations were marked with various events, including candle-lighting ceremonies, tree plantation drives, essay writing and drawing competitions, poem writing competitions, and musical performances.

At the State Women and Children's Home in Nagaon, a function was organized where Zubeen Garg's portrait was garlanded, and over 53 Nahar saplings were planted in his memory.

Local MLA Rupak Sarmah, who attended the function, paid tribute to Zubeen Garg's contributions to Assam's cultural landscape. He said that Zubeen Garg's creations would continue to inspire the people of Assam.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Nagaon district unit organized a blood donation camp in memory of Zubeen Garg. The event was attended by prominent leaders, including MLA Rupak Sarmah and District Commissioner Devasish Sharma.

The Assam Gana Parishad's Nagaon-Batadraba constituency committee celebrated Zubeen Garg's birth anniversary as a day of the community's pride. Senior leader Girindra Kumar Baruah said that Zubeen Garg's creations would always inspire the people of Assam.

DHEKIAJULI: Dhekiajuli co-district witnessed a day of colour, emotion, and celebration on Tuesday as thousands of fans, officials, and cultural organizations came together to mark the 53rd birth anniversary of Assam's beloved singing icon, Zubeen Garg. The town resonated with music, devotion, and heartfelt tributes, reflecting the immense love people continue to hold for the celebrated artiste.

In a landmark gesture honouring the singer's legacy, Assam Health Minister and Dhekiajuli MLA Ashok Singhal officially named the newly-constructed mega auditorium at Ward No. 5, Dhekiajuli, as the 'Zubeen Garg Auditorium.' The declaration was made during a special ceremony held at the venue, which was beautifully decorated and filled with jubilant admirers.

Speaking at the event, Minister Singhal said, "Zubeen did everything for his people. His songs, his dedication, and his love for Assam will remain in our hearts forever."

The programme also showcased traditional cultural presentations, including Naam-Prasanga and evergreen soulful renditions of Zubeen Garg's songs that left the audience captivated.

DEMOW: As today is the 53rd birthday of cultural icon, heartthrob Zubeen Garg, and this is the first birthday when he is not present. Under the initiative of the Demow Municipal Board, a Zubeen Garg photograph Selfie Point was inaugurated in front of Demow College on Tuesday evening. Pallabita Baruah Gogoi, Chairperson of Demow Municipal Board, spoke on the occasion. Munmun Konwar, City Project Officer of PMAY Urban, anchored in the programme. Loknath Gogoi, Retired Principal of Demow Higher Secondary School, lit the earthen lamp and then cut the red ribbon and inaugurated the Zubeen Garg photograph Selfie Point in front of Demow College on Tuesday evening. A park is also ready near the Zubeen Garg photograph Selfie Point. Gautam Kalita, an Assistant Engineer in the Demow Municipal Board, sang Zubeen Garg's song and recalled him. A cake- cutting ceremony was also organized. At the end of the programme everybody present there sang one of the most popular songs of Zubeen Garg, 'Mayabini Ratir Bukut'. In the programme, the ward commissioners of the Demow Municipal Board, dignitaries, BJP workers and local People were present. On the other hand, under the patronage of the People of Nitai-Panidehing, the 53rd birth anniversary of Zubeen Garg was celebrated in Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School playground on Tuesday. On the occasion, different programmes were organized.

BONGAIGAON: The NF Railway Mazdoor Union is celebrating the 53rd birth anniversary of Assam's beloved singer and music icon Zubeen Garg with heartfelt tributes and social service programmes at Maligaon on November 18 and 19.The celebration began with floral tributes to the artiste's portrait by prominent railway leaders Sushen Hazarika, Bandhan Majumdar, Uttam Bhattacharyya, Kallol Dev Sharma, Hiren Deka, Deben Mili, Pankaj Kalita, women leaders Asmi Ahmed and Mausumi Bharali, along with members from the Maligaon, Pandu, and Construction branches. To honour the nature-loving artiste, NF Railway Deputy General Manager Anurag Agarwal planted Nahor saplings in the General Manager's office premises. The participants also paid homage to singer, poet, and composer Syed Sadulla, Nagara Naam maestro Ramcharan Bharali, and internationally-renowned flutist Dipak Sharma. On this occasion, fruits and stationery items such as notebooks, pens, and pencils were distributed among patients and children from orphanages at the NF Railway Central Hospital, Maligaon. Renowned orthopaedic specialist Dr DK Ghosh, Medical Director Bishnu Prasad Deka, Medical Officer Manik Chandra Medhi, and Dr Anamika Phukan also joined the celebration, offering their respects to the legendary artiste.

Also Read: Tribute to Zubeen Garg: Blood Donation Camp in Haflong