Assam: Blood donation camp at Haflong marks 53rd birth anniversary of Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A large-scale blood donation camp was organized on Tuesday at Lal Field, Haflong, as a touching tribute to Assam's beloved music icon, Zubeen Garg, on what would have been his 53rd birthday.

The event, organized by the BJP Dima Hasao district committee, reflected the singer's lifelong message of compassion, humanity, and selfless service to society.

Hundreds of party workers, fans, local residents, and youth turned up in solidarity to donate blood, turning the occasion into a celebration of Zubeen Garg's enduring legacy of giving back to the community.

The camp was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Chief Executive Member, NCHAC Debolal Gorlosa, Minister, Govt of Assam Nandita Gorlosa, Chairman, NCHAC Mohet Hojai, Dima Hasao district BJP President & MAC, Dhriti Thaosen, Executive Member Donpainon Thaosen, Probita Johori, MACs Hirojit Jidung and John Phoitong, District Commissioner, Dima Hasao Munindra Nath Ngatey, and Chairperson, Haflong Municipal Board Ripa Hojai.

Speaking on the occasion, CEM Debolal Gorlosa said, "Zubeen Garg was not just a singer; he was a humanitarian whose songs and actions inspired millions. Organizing this blood donation camp on his birthday is the most befitting way to keep his spirit of service alive among the people of Dima Hasao."

District BJP President Dhriti Thaosen added, "Zubeen da always stood with the people in times of need. Today, through this initiative, we are paying our respects and carrying forward his ideals of compassion and unity."

The blood donation drive received an overwhelming response, with donors from all communities lining up to contribute. Medical teams from the District Health Department and voluntary organizations efficiently managed the camp, ensuring all safety protocols were followed. The atmosphere at Lal Field was one of both remembrance and hope in a true reflection of an artiste who touched countless lives and who continues to inspire long after he is no more.

