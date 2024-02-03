Assam: 56th central convocation of the All Bodo Students’ Union begins

GOLAGHAT: The 56th central convocation of the All Bodo Students’ Union began at Hidimba Nagar in Merapani with a three-day colourful programme on Friday. The organizers said that the Hidimba town area is all set to welcome representatives and guests from different districts. National issues of Bodos, education, women empowerment, economic and social issues will be discussed in the delegation meeting. In Hidimbapur town under Merapani police station in Golaghat district, doors of various rooms of the convention venue had been opened from Friday. Tamulpur MLA Jalen Daimary inaugurated the guest house.

After this, the headquarters of the Hidimba Nagar session venue will be unveiled by Biswajit Phukan, MLA from Sarupathar constituency. Auditoriums, representative camps, eateries, guesthouses as well as cultural and functional areas will be opened by invited guests. Various competitions will be held in the session. A cultural competition will be held from the evening. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, BTC chief Minister Pramod Boro, Speaker of legislative assembly Biswajit Daimary will be present in the open meeting.

Representatives of ABSU of 31 districts of Assam will be present at the convocation. The organizers have sought the presence of the local people in the convention hall, which will witness a gathering of more than one and a half lakh people.

