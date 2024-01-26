Assam: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s goodwill gifts to journalists of Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: The goodwill gifts sent by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to seventy recognized journalists of Lakhimpur, on the occasion of the new year, were conferred to them on Wednesday. In this connection, a ceremonial programme was organized at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office under the aegis of the Office of the District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO) in association with the district administration. The event was held under the management of DIPRO Mandira Chayengiya and it was chaired by District Commissioner-in-charge-cum-District Development Commissioner Utpal Borah. Attending the event, the seventy journalists of the district, representing various media houses of the State and press clubs under the district, who have been recognized by the Directorate of Information and Public Relation, received the gifts through the District Commissioner-in-charge.

