Assam: 56th Delegate Convention of ABSU from Friday in Golaghat

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The 56th Delegate Convention of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) will be organized from February 2 to 4 in Assam’s Golaghat.

Talking to The Sentinel, ABSU president Dipen Boro mentioned that the convention will be organized at Hirimba Nwgwr, Telishal, in Golaghat. He mentioned that in the ensuing three days of events, there will be open seminars on the topics ‘Transforming Quality Education in Mother Tongue Medium & Initiatives in Preparing Competitive Exams’ and ‘Empowering Youth Entrepreneurs & Employment Generation for Sustainable Livelihood’ with an objective to construct a sustainable knowledge-based society for our future generations.

Meanwhile, there will be multiple literary, sports, debate, and cultural competitions for students and youths, as well as a colourful exhibition.