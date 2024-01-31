Assam: ABSU Felicitation Ceremony in Bijni Acknowledges Academic Excellence Among Bodo Students

BIJNI: In a momentous gathering at Mongolian Bazar in Bijni, the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) celebrated the achievements of 38 Bodo students who excelled in the recently declared APSC results. The event, organized by the Central Committee of ABSU, witnessed the announcement of a significant initiative by ABSU Central President Dipen Boro.

Dipen Boro declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh for Bodo students securing a position in the top ten ranks in the upcoming matriculation examinations. This move is aimed at not only recognizing academic excellence but also providing a motivating incentive for Bodo students to strive for the pinnacle of success in their educational pursuits.

The felicitation ceremony also showcased the accomplishments of individuals who have brought laurels to the Bodo community. Sarbeshwar Basumatary, a progressive farmer hailing from Bijni, was acknowledged for his outstanding contributions by being selected for the prestigious Padma Shri award. This national recognition stands as a testament to Basumatary's dedication and impact in the agricultural sector.

Adding to the accolades, Tenzing Badosa, a resident of Dimakuchi in Udalguri district, was honored with the Assam Gourav Award. This accolade underscores Badosa's significant contributions to the community and highlights the positive influence of individuals striving for excellence.

The ABSU felicitation function served as a platform not only to applaud academic achievements but also to celebrate the diverse accomplishments of the Bodo community. The union's commitment to promoting education and acknowledging outstanding individuals reflects its dedication to the overall welfare and progress of the community.

ABSU's announcement of the monetary reward for high-achieving Bodo students is expected to foster a culture of academic excellence and provide tangible encouragement for students to excel in their matriculation examinations. This initiative aligns with ABSU's broader mission of empowering the Bodo youth through education and recognizing their contributions to various fields.