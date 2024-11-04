Assam: 576th Abirbhav Mahotsav Gurujana held in Tamulpur District

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: The 576th birth anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev was observed with a two-day ONG programme from Saturday, under the aegis of the Goreswar Anchalik Unit and in association with the Katheni Primary Unit at Goreswar in Tamulpur district.

As per programme on Saturday, a cleanliness drive, plantation, get-together meet of the presidents/secretaries of all primary committees under Goreswar Anchalik committees, and lighting of an earthen lamp were held in the evening. The 2nd day programme was started with a cleanliness drive and Sarai Sthapon, Prata Prasanga, hoisting of religious flag, and following a cultural Bhagawat procession. The open religious meet was held at noon. The open religious meet was chaired by Naren Rajbongshi, president of the Goreswar Anchalik unit of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, while the open meet was inaugurated by Kumud Deka, religious leader, Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. Youth Journalist Anjela Changmai attended the open religious meet as the appointed speaker, and Dr. Hemanta Kumar Baruah attended as the chief guest in the open religious meet.

Also Read: Assam: Jamugurihat Gears up for the 95th Conference of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha