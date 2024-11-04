Assam: Jamugurihat Gears up for the 95th Conference of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The 95th edition of the annual conference of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha will be held at Dhalaibil here in 2026. The Tezpur district committee of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha has undertaken initiative in this connection. In this connection, a public meeting convened by the Tezpur district committee of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha was held at the Kirtan Ghar premises of the Jamuguri regional committee of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha today. More than two hundred members from various regional and primary committees attended the public meeting that was held with Prabhakaran Barman in the chair. Addressing the media, Bipur Bora, secretary of the Jamuguri regional committee of the Sangha, said that a budget worth four crores has been prepared to accomplish the state conference. A good number of research books besides memorabilia will be published in this connection. The meeting was addressed by Bhaba Goswami, Narayan Saikia, Shailen Barkataky, Bhupen Das, Lalan Orang, and Minku Kalita, among others. The public meeting began with a Gosha, which was conducted by Pradip Roy.

Bhasha Gaurav Saptah’ launched in Barpeta with a call to preserve Assamese

From Juthika Das, Barpeta, November 3: ‘Bhasha Gaurav Saptah’ was launched in Barpeta district, along with the rest of the state, at a meeting chaired by Minister Ashok Singhal at the District Library, Barpeta, on November 3. The week-long celebration, announced in the wake of Assamese attaining classical language status, will seek to celebrate the diversity and legacy of Assam’s languages.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister recalled those who had sought to preserve the Assamese language over the centuries through their contributions to literature. He also thanked Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting the language classical language status.

Noting that Assamese is grouped under the “Bengali and Assamese” scripts in Unicode, the Minister strongly advocates for a separate code chart for the Assamese script in Unicode. We urge the Government of India to press for this change with the International Standards Body Unicode Consortium, said Singhal.

Singhal has also stressed the need to constantly update and expand the language to stay abreast of emerging global trends and terminologies. Doyens of the language should formulate words in Assamese for new terms in the lexicon, such as ‘internet’, Singhal noted. He further suggested using Assamese in blogs, websites, and social media to increase its blueprint online. Bhasha Gaurav Saptah, the Hon’ble Minister noted, will serve to preserve not only Assamese but also those languages spoken by the myriad tribes of Assam.

District Commissioner Barpeta, Rohan Kumar Jha, who also delivered an address, called on everyone to ensure the success of the Bhasha Gaurav Saptah through awareness activities. The language, Jha stressed, should be preserved for future generations.

Dr. Ratul Pathak, Assistant Professor of the Manikpur Anchalik Mahavidyalaya, spoke about the origins of the rich language and advised what can be done to ensure that it continues to flourish in the years to come. On the occasion, four noted intellectuals of the district—Akshay Kumar Mishra, Nirupama Mishra, Hiran Saikia Lahkar, and Dr. Haren Choudhury—were felicitated by the Hon’ble Minister.

