Assam: 576th Abirbhav Tithi of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev celebrated near North Lakhimpur town

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The 576th Abirbhav Tithi (birth anniversary) of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, the founder of the Assamese culture and nationality, was celebrated at the Kapouhuwa village Bor-Namghar, located near North Lakhimpur town, on Saturday. The event was organized under the auspices of the Kapauhuwa Yuva Mancha Samiti with day-long programmes in association with the villagers.

The agenda of the event started with “Usha Kirtan” and “Pratah Prasanga” at 4:00 a.m. Organizing committee president Sunanda Das unfurled the Dharmadhwajja at 7:30 a.m. A cultural rally with religious fervour, titled “Bhagawat Shobhajatra,” was taken out at around 8:30 p.m. under the management of the youths of the larger Kapauhuwa area. In connection, a series of literary and cultural competitions was also organized, followed by which a host of artists showcased several items of Srimanta Sankardeva's created culture.

The “Dharmalosana Sabha” organized on the occasion commenced at 3:00 p.m. under the chairmanship of organizing committee president Sunanda Das. It was held under the management of organizing committee secretary Manoranjan Das. Writer-journalist Ranjit Kakati attended the meeting as an appointed speaker and delivered his speech on "Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev's spiritual philosophy for the transformation of individual and social life and his socialistic ideology.".

Prominent lawyer Sirajul Islam Hazarika and Khutakatiya Maszid Samiti president Ratul Hussain were present at the event as invited guests. The event concluded with Gunamala Kirtan in the evening.

