Assam: Durga Puja Idols Vandalized By Miscreants In Golaghat; One Detained

GOLAGHAT: As the Durga Puja festivities are wrapping up today, a vandalizing act has come to light in Golaghat district of Assam.

As the residents celebrated Vijaydashami, miscreants targeted two Durga Puja pandals as they desecrated the idols at Morongi Durga Puja pandal and Rongajan Puja pandal during the late hours.

This prompted a swift response from the police who have already nabbed a suspect identified as Amal Barah in connection with this incident.

Further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the case and determine whether more individuals were involved in this incident which has created a tense atmosphere in the area.