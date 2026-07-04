Assam: 58 people hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at Jonai Nam-Kirtan

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: At least 58 people from Jonai in Dhemaji district were admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh after allegedly suffering from suspected food poisoning following the consumption of prasad served during a traditional Nam-Kirtan organised as part of a birthday celebration.

According to reports, the religious programme was held on June 30, during which devotees and local residents were served prasad comprising moong, gram (boot), bundiya, bhujiya and fruits. No one reportedly complained of illness immediately after the event. However, nearly 12 hours later, from July 1 onwards, several attendees began experiencing symptoms such as severe vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain.

The affected persons, including men, women and children, were initially taken to the Jonai Primary Health Centre (PHC), where they received emergency medical treatment. As the number of patients increased and several required specialised care, health authorities on July 2 referred them to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh. Ambulances were deployed to transport the patients who arrived in dibrugarh at night and emergency medical teams were placed on alert to manage the situation.

Hospital sources said all the patients are undergoing treatment under close medical observation. Most are reported to be in stable condition, and no fatalities have been reported so far.

The district administration and the health department have launched an investigation into the incident. Officials are expected to collect samples of the prasad and other food items served during the religious function for laboratory examination to determine the exact cause of the suspected food poisoning.

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