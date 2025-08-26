Dibrugarh Health authorities issue advisory regarding food poisoning

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: More than 50 people were admitted to a hospital due to suspected food poisoning after consuming prasad (holy offering) in a function at Khowang. They are undergoing treatment at the Khowang Primary Health Centre in Dibrugarh.

Food poisoning is a serious condition caused by eating food (containing pesticides, fertilizers, arsenic) or drinks and wild fruits or seafood contaminated with live bacteria or inorganic chemicals. Food poisoning causes abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, etc. It can affect vital organs like the liver, heart, and kidneys, which can lead to death due to failure of these organs.

Food poisoning can be prevented by taking precautions such as avoiding eating half-cooked food and leftovers. Similarly, soap, detergent powder, etc. should never be used to wash food items and vegetables.

If anyone experiences any symptoms like abdominal pain, vomiting, dry stools or abdominal pain, headache, fever, etc. after eating, the health department has urged the people of Dibrugarh district to contact the nearest health center immediately.

Also for any health related service, people have been also requested to dial 104 and 108 for ambulance services. It is to be noted that Dibrugarh District Health Department has taken immense measures to create awareness regarding food poisoning.

Dibrugarh Joint Director of Health, Dr Trishna Bora, urged anyone who suspects that any food/prasad, etc. may be poisoned to contact the ‘Food - Safety” department at the office of the Joint Director of Health, Dibrugarh district. The Dibrugarh District Health Department has also requested the public to call the helpline number 6026469030 for any other health emergency.

