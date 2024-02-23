Assam: 6 Assamese films to be showcased in NEIFF Manipur

GUWAHATI: At least six films highlighting Assam’s burgeoning film industry will be showcased at the Northeast International Film Festival to be held in Manipur from March 3, 2023.
According to reports, 13 films were submitted for the competitions, out of which eight earned a coveted spot on the shortlist.
The six selected films from Assam are feature films, including Ata Nirjon Duporia (A mid-day without a name), Nellier Kotha (The Nellie Story), Kuhipator Rang (The colour of Spring), Samarpan (surrender), Before Spring, Gorai Phakhri (Wild Swans).
The other two movies are Rindogittanga (Rapture, Garo) and Joseph’s son (Manipur), respectively from Meghalaya and Manipur which represents the diverse cinematic landscape of the regions.
Additionally, the film festival will also confer awards in eight categories including Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing. At the same time, Special Jury Awards will further recognize outstanding achievements.
The five-day event, organized by the Department of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with THOUNA Manipur & Film Forum Manipur, has been sanctioned by the Government of India.
Apart from the film screening, the event will also include a master class for the attendees to provide them with a special chance to learn from industry experts.
The event will also provide an academic platform for the students where they will be able to interact with renowned filmmakers and learn the art of filmmaking.
The educational aspect of this event is a result of the collaborative efforts of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Manipur, Film Forum Manipur (FFM), Art and Culture Department, and Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), with sponsorship from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.
The film festival will be graced by Governor Anusuiya Uikey’s presence with a promise of a vibrant celebration of cinematic experience.
