Assam: 6 Assamese films to be showcased in NEIFF Manipur

GUWAHATI: At least six films highlighting Assam’s burgeoning film industry will be showcased at the Northeast International Film Festival to be held in Manipur from March 3, 2023.

According to reports, 13 films were submitted for the competitions, out of which eight earned a coveted spot on the shortlist.

The six selected films from Assam are feature films, including Ata Nirjon Duporia (A mid-day without a name), Nellier Kotha (The Nellie Story), Kuhipator Rang (The colour of Spring), Samarpan (surrender), Before Spring, Gorai Phakhri (Wild Swans).

The other two movies are Rindogittanga (Rapture, Garo) and Joseph’s son (Manipur), respectively from Meghalaya and Manipur which represents the diverse cinematic landscape of the regions.