Arunachal Pradesh Expands Helipads to Address Strategic Needs

ITANAGAR: In efforts to boost air connectivity, the centre is focusing on improving air route in Arunachal Pradesh after completion of nine helipads with six more currently in progress.

Due to its strategic location along the Arunachal and China border, air connectivity in the state is of utmost importance. These helipads will enable quick movement in border areas, which is significant for security.

From 2020 to 2023, nine helipads were constructed, and currently six is being built in Army’s 3 Corps area in Arunachal Pradesh.

This development aims to create an “air bridge”, enabling efficient troop deployment, weapons transport, and logistics delivery, particularly in areas with limited road connectivity.