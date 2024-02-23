Arunachal Pradesh Expands Helipads to Address Strategic Needs

ITANAGAR: In efforts to boost air connectivity, the centre is focusing on improving air route in Arunachal Pradesh after completion of nine helipads with six more currently in progress.
Due to its strategic location along the Arunachal and China border, air connectivity in the state is of utmost importance. These helipads will enable quick movement in border areas, which is significant for security.
From 2020 to 2023, nine helipads were constructed, and currently six is being built in Army’s 3 Corps area in Arunachal Pradesh.
This development aims to create an “air bridge”, enabling efficient troop deployment, weapons transport, and logistics delivery, particularly in areas with limited road connectivity.
Furthermore, seven valleys in Arunachal Pradesh have been linked with Chinook-specific helipads, ensuring rapid aerial connectivity for swift sorties to forward areas, as emphasized by army sources.
The Indian Army currently uses Cheetah, Chetak, and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) in Arunachal Pradesh.
Known for their versatility, Chinook helicopters can transport up to 45 troops and carry a load capacity of 10 tonnes underslung, including heavy artillery such as the Indian Field Gun (IFG) and M777 Howitzers.
Chinooks will also be useful for constructing tracks in forward areas to transport cranes and other heavy machinery.
Enhancing air infrastructure is crucial to effectively counter any potential threats, particularly with the ongoing standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Following the standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the M777 Howitzers, 155 mm, 39-calibre towed artillery guns weighing about 4,000 kg and procured from the US, were deployed in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh.
During wartime, “enemy action” can result in roads being cut off. A reliable air transport system would be crucial in such situations to establish an air bridge.
