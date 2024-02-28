Manipur: 200 Armed Miscreants Storm Addl SP Residence; Officer Rescued

IMPHAL: The situation in Manipur turned volatile in the last 24 hours after sporadic firing incidents and gatherings of protesters in Imphal East were reported.
Over 200 armed individuals forcefully entered the resident of Additional SP, IW, Moirangthem Amit, and abducted him along with his escort.
They were later rescued from the Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikei area and were rushed to Raj Medicity for medical assistance.
Meanwhile, a case has been filed regarding the abduction and an investigation has been initiated.
The armed miscreants also damaged the property at the SP’s residence. Following the attack, additional security forces rushed to the spot resulting in police action.
Two individuals were injured in the attack. The victims have been identified as Rabinash Moirangthem, 24 years old, son of M. Ranjan from Kwakeithel Akham Leikai, and Kangujam Bhimsen, 20 years old, living with K. Abosana in Khongman Bashikhong.
Both the injured have been rushed to JNIMS Hospital in Porompat for medical treatment.
Security forces conducted search operations and increased presence in the outskirts and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts.
During the search operations, the following items were found in Imphal East district: one 7.65mm pistol, one 8mm bolt action rifle, one 9mm CMG with magazine, three 2-inch mortar shells that had already been fired, four 2-inch mortar bombs, six No36 hand grenades, and one Rs Motorola.
Meanwhile, the movement of 341 and 335 vehicles on NH-37 and NH-02, respectively, both carrying essential items, has been secured. Stringent security measures are in place at all vulnerable locations, with security convoys deployed in sensitive areas.
Earlier, Security forces in Manipur engaged themselves in a firefight with the militants after discovering arms, ammunition, explosives, and military gear in Manipur Churachandpur district.
According to officials on Tuesday (February 27), troops from the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), Army's Sikh Regiments, and Manipur police reacted when militants resumed firing from elevated positions in the Senpajai and Kanglathei hill ranges toward the villages of Uyumakhong and Ngangkhalawai in Bishnupur district around 11 pm on Monday (February 26).
However, no casualties were reported during the clash on either side.
