Manipur: 200 Armed Miscreants Storm Addl SP Residence; Officer Rescued

IMPHAL: The situation in Manipur turned volatile in the last 24 hours after sporadic firing incidents and gatherings of protesters in Imphal East were reported.

Over 200 armed individuals forcefully entered the resident of Additional SP, IW, Moirangthem Amit, and abducted him along with his escort.

They were later rescued from the Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikei area and were rushed to Raj Medicity for medical assistance.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed regarding the abduction and an investigation has been initiated.

The armed miscreants also damaged the property at the SP’s residence. Following the attack, additional security forces rushed to the spot resulting in police action.