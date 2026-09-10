Assam: 60 bags of urea fertiliser seized in Nalbari; two apprehended

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Acting on reliable information, personnel of Solmara police outpost under Belsor police station conducted a naka checking operation at Boritapa and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS15BC0665.

During the search of the vehicle, police recovered 60 bags of urea fertiliser. The two persons allegedly transporting the fertiliser, identified as Saheb Khan (34 years) and Saidul Islam (26 years), reportedly failed to produce valid documents relating to its lawful possession and transportation.

Police subsequently seized the fertiliser and the vehicle in accordance with the law and apprehended both individuals.

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