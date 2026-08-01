Kamrup launches digital Framework for Fertiliser Sale to boost transparency and accountability

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Framework for Fertiliser Sale (FFS) application was formally launched in Kamrup on Friday, marking a major step towards ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency in fertiliser distribution through digital technology.

Launching the application at the District Commissioner's conference hall, Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra said that the digital initiative would make the fertiliser distribution system more transparent and accountable. He said that over 300 fertiliser retailers and nearly 80,000 farmers have already been brought under the platform, creating a technology-driven mechanism for the sale and distribution of fertilisers across the district.

He urged officials to register more farmers on the FFS platform so that a larger number of beneficiaries can avail themselves of the transparent and hassle-free fertiliser distribution system.

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