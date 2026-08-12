Assam: 60,000 cotton mattresses for flood-hit families in Sivasagar district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a significant relief initiative to provide immediate succour to flood-affected families, the Assam Government has allocated 60,000 cotton mattresses to Sivasagar district for distribution among eligible beneficiaries.

The allocation is part of a special relief measure covering the flood-affected districts of Upper Assam, under which 1 lakh cotton mattresses will be distributed. Sivasagar has received the highest allocation of 60,000 mattresses.

The initiative is being implemented by the Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) in coordination with the Water Resources Department and with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Sivasagar district administration has initiated arrangements for the receipt, safe storage, and distribution of the mattresses among genuine flood-affected families. The relief materials will be inspected and distributed in accordance with FREMAA guidelines.

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