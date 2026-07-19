Assam: 64th Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal, Howly celebrates 13th Raising Day

Howly: The 64th Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal, Howly, celebrated its 13th Raising Day on 17 July 2026 with great enthusiasm and dignity. To mark the occasion, a two-day programme was organized on 16 and 17 July 2026.

As part of the celebrations, various sports competitions were organized for the battalion personnel. Members of the Sandiksha family participated in Sandiksha activities, while children enthusiastically took part in a variety of recreational games and competitions.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Anuj Kumar, Commandant, 64th Battalion, SSB, highlighted the battalion’s glorious history, achievements, and key operational activities. He appreciated the dedication, discipline, and invaluable contribution of the personnel in safeguarding the nation’s borders.

The celebration also featured a series of vibrant cultural programmes. Major attractions included a food stall exhibition and captivating performances by the Jazz Band of Frontier Headquarters, SSB, Guwahati.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Smt. Kimnei Changsan, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Baksa. Shri Sudipta Das, Deputy Inspector General, Sector Headquarters, Bongaigaon, graced the event as the Guest of Honour.

Among the distinguished guests present were Dr. Bhushan Chandra Pathak, Principal, B.H. College, Howly; Shri Sunil Kaushik, Commandant, 1st Battalion, SSB, Sonapur; Shri Naveen Kumar, Commandant, 54th Battalion, SSB, Bijni; Shri Sachin Kumar, Commandant, 15th Battalion, SSB, Kajalgaon; and Smt. Mamoni Hazarika, APS, Additional Superintendent of Police, Barpeta.

The programme was also attended by dignitaries from the friendly neighbouring Kingdom of Bhutan, including Shri Sonam Wangchuk, SSP, Samdrup Jongkhar; Shri Thinley Namgay, Mayor, Samdrup Jongkhar; and Shri Karma Shewang, In-charge, Bhutan Gate, Tamulpur, whose presence added to the significance of the occasion.

Senior officers from Sector Headquarters, Rangia, along with officers from its subordinate battalions, also attended the celebration. The 13th Raising Day celebrations concluded in a festive and dignified atmosphere. Officers, personnel, their family members, and invited guests participated wholeheartedly, making the event a grand success.

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