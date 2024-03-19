Assam: 6,97,958 voters in three LACs of Darrang to exercise their right to vote

MANGALDAI: With the announcement of the dates for the general elections in the country, Darrang district administration has geared up its preparations to conduct a free and fair elections in three assembly segments, namely Sipajhar, Mangaldai and Dalgaon under Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentary constituency. Briefing this in front of the media, Munindra Nath Ngatey, District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer of Darrang district on Sunday said that the Parliamentary constituency will go to the polls on April 26 in the second phase for which notification will be issued on March 28. The last date of filing of nominations is fixed on April 4 while scrutiny of nominations and withdrawal of candidature are fixed on April 5 and April 8 respectively.

The District Election Officer spoke about the model code of conduct (MCC) coming into force in the area and its effect till the end of the counting process scheduled on June 4. He also explained about the do’s and don’ts to be followed by the political parties and government officials during this period of MCC and legal punitive actions following its violations.

Regarding expenditure limit of a candidate in the election campaign and its vigil, he informed that the expenditure covering all the assembly segments within the respective HPC can’t cross Rs 90 lakhs where as to make a proper vigil over it, adequate arrangements like appointing of three assistant expenditure observers, three accounting teams and forming of a total of 30 different surveillance teams have already been made.

He further informed that the process of depositing the licensed firearms is underway and it will be completed by next one or two days. Similarly police are taking action against the criminals with court warrants and within the next couple of days all such criminals will be put behind bars. It may be mentioned here that elections will be held in altogether 835 polling booths of the district where a total of 6,97,958 electors including 6944 elderly persons above 85 years of age, 7830 persons with physical disability and 7241 first time electors will exercise their franchise in the district.

