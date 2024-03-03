Assam: Programme on International Women’s Day begins in Mangaldai

MANGALDAI: NABARD, Darrang, Udalguri has been celebrating the International Women’s Day with a week long programme. The inaugural function was organized on Friday here at Youth Club with the theme, “Accelerating Gender Equality Through Economic Empowerment”. The event began with the lighting of lamp and welcome address by Gaurav Bhattacharjee, AGM, NABARD of the region which was participated by local leading women, bankers, women entrepreneurs and members of the SHGs associated with different developmental projects of bank. Several speakers including retired teacher and literary organiser Kunja Devi, award recipient writer Barada Saikia, Branch Manager of AGVB, Mangaldai branch Priyanka Moitree, branch managers of Canara and IDBI banks Priya Kumari and Surinder Kaur respectively, office bearers of local NGOs like NE Card and ROAD Gautamananda Goswami and Dulal Deka respectively and others also spoke on the occasion. Four elderly prominent local ladies namely Radhika Devi, Dhanmala Devi, Baneswari Deka and Jasoda Deka were offered felicitation on the occasion. Processed food items and cloth items prepared by women SHGs were also displayed to showcase their entrepreneurial and artistic talents.

Also Read: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development organizes ‘Karigar Mela 1.0’ 2024 in Kokrajhar district

Also Watch: