Assam: 6th death anniversary of martyr Bipul Bora observes in Sivasagar district

GAURISAGAR: The 6th death anniversary of martyr Bipul Bora, a resident of Gaurisagar, Dhanekhowa village in Sivasagar district was organized at his Smriti Saudh by villagers on Thursday. Bipul Borah , an Assistant Sub-Inspector of 114th Battalion of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) was killed in an encounter with Maoist militants in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on April 4, in 2019.

The programme started with lighting of lamp in front of the portrait of Bipul Bora at his smriti saudh constructed by his family members near by Dikhowmukh embankment. Prakash Kakati, poet and retired headmaster of Khonakhokora Girls ME School lighted the lamp. Later a meeting was held where senior journalist and secretary of Gaurisagar Press Club Rajiv Dutta, cultural activists Montu Kalita, Aditya Bhattacharya Assistant Teacher of Khonakhokora High School remembered the patriotism, social consciousness and commitment of Bipul Bora who sacrificed his life for the sake of the motherland. All the speakers advocated to hold memorial lectures or competitions to make the sacrifice of the martyr memorable. Earlier, the victim’s wife, Deepa Bora, thanked everyone for participating in the programme. It is worth mentioning that the villagers handed over a memorandum to the then Chief Minister and current Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who visited Bipul Bora’s house one day before his adya sharddhya. The memorandum includes construction of a bust of martyr Bipul Bora, naming of Dhanekhowa road connecting Gaurisagar-Dikhowmukh Bar Ali with Dhanekhowa-Kharadhara after him and construction of a rural sports ground on his 4 bighas of land donated by martyr Bipul Bora. The villages have expressed their resentment for showing apathy to the martyrs by the government as well as the concerned authority even after 6 years. The villagers have again urged the government and the district administration to perpetuate the memory of the martyr.

