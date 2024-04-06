Assam: Stimulating lecture series on Biological Sciences held in Gargaon College

SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College’s Department of Zoology, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), organized a stimulating series of lectures on Biological Sciences from March 22 to March 27. The event featured distinguished speakers who delved into pertinent topics shaping the understanding of our natural world. Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal, Gargaon College and noted academician inaugurated the event and expressed enthusiasm for its success, highlighting its relevance in fostering academic enrichment for the students and teaching fraternity. Such invited lectures provide a platform for intellectual exchange and foster a deeper understanding of key concepts of the subject matter, remarked Dr Mahanta.

Dr Rina Handique, Vice-Principal, Gargaon College and Head, Department of Zoology, Gargaon College expressed her views on the importance of organizing such lectures for academic uplift. The speakers for the events were Dr Meghali Baruah, Assistant Professor, Department of Geology, North Eastern Hill University, Meghalaya and Dr.Ramzan Ahmed, Post Doctoral Fellow, Department of Transfusion Medicine and Clinical Microbiology and Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand. Dr Meghali Baruah, a renowned expert in the field, captivated the audience with her insightful discourse on “Mass Extinction Events.” Drawing upon her extensive research, Dr Baruah shed light on the mechanisms and implications of mass extinctions throughout Earth’s history. Her presentation not only provided valuable insights into past extinction events but also underscored the urgency of conservation efforts in the face of contemporary environmental challenges.

Following Dr Baruah’s engaging session, attendees were treated to a comprehensive exploration of phylogenetics by Dr Ramzan Ahmed. In his talk titled, “Construction and Interpretation of Phylogenetic Trees,” Ahmed elucidated the intricacies of reconstructing evolutionary relationships among organisms. Through illuminating examples and practical demonstrations, he demystified the process of phylogenetic tree construction, empowering participants to decipher the evolutionary history encoded within these visual representations. Dr Pimily Langthasa, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, Gargaon College and Coordinator of the event, expressed her delight at the overwhelming response and the enriching discussions that ensued. Dr Rashmi Dutta, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, Gargaon College and Co-convenor of the event, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in promoting academic excellence and fostering a culture of inquiry. The event concluded with a lively question-and-answer session, allowing participants to further engage with the speakers and delve into specific aspects of the topics discussed. Attendees expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to learn from leading experts in the field and praised the organizers for orchestrating a stimulating and thought-provoking event.

Also Read: Assam: General Observer of Lok Sabha polls Dr. MR Ravi arrives in Udalguri

Also Watch: