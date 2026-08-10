Assam: 7 arrested, 4 minors rescued in Tinsukia trafficking case

Our correspondent

DIGBOI: The alleged trafficking and exploitation of minor girls in Tinsukia has exposed the vulnerability of children and raised serious questions over police vigilance and the effectiveness of law-enforcement mechanisms under whose jurisdiction such activities allegedly continued. The rescue of four minor girls and the arrest of seven individuals have revealed troubling allegations regarding a suspected racket that reportedly targeted vulnerable children from various areas of Tinsukia district. According to sources, the girls claim that the network allegedly lured them with promises and temptations of education and jobs. The network allegedly lured the girls with promises and temptations of education and jobs before drawing them into its activities. What is particularly alarming is the alleged duration and nature of the activities. If the allegations emerging during the investigation are substantiated, questions naturally arise as to how such a network could allegedly operate without coming under the police radar, particularly when minors were reportedly being moved or exploited within the district. The investigation reportedly began with the arrest of Puja Das of Tinsukia, who was allegedly identified as a key figure in the suspected network. Subsequent arrests are understood to have followed leads obtained during interrogation and evidence gathered by investigators.

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