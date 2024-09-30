Assam: 7 Injured Severely As Speeding Vehicle Carrying Wedding Guests Crashes In Bongaigaon

BONGAIGAON: In a tragic turn of event, a wedding group met with an accident while traveling in a Bolero Car. The incident reportedly took place in Ghakpara Nangargaon village in the Bongaigaon district of Assam on September 29.

The unfortunate incident unfolded when the vehicle bearing registration number AS 17J 7673 was transporting wedding guests from Dhaligaon to Kathalguri.

They were on its way back after completing the marriage ceremonies when the four-wheeler which was cruising at a high speed lost control while trying to make a turn.

Eyewitnesses recalled that the accident was a major one, inflicting severe injuries to seven passengers.