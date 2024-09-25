Assam: 700 drivers, mahouts to be skilled to enhance visitors’ safety in Kaziranga

Kaziranga: The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve authority has organized a unique program aimed at providing a refresher training to about 700 Gypsy safari drivers and mahouts on visitor safety and enhancement of visitor experience has been planned with funding support from Assam Skill Development Mission.

Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve said that, the training has focused on improving wildlife interpretation and visitor interaction, fostering a better understanding of conservation efforts among tourists.

“The first three batches have been completed successfully and the participants of the first two batches were handed over certificates, badges, uniform and I-card by the chief guests in the function,” Sonali Ghosh said.

Assam Minister of PHE; Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship; Tourism Department Jayanta Malla Baruah on Tuesday spoke of the significant strides being made in training and skill development for key stakeholders involved in the sustainable management and promotion of KNP & TR.

In his address, the minister emphasized the critical role played by the local communities, particularly those involved in wildlife tourism, in preserving the biodiversity and ensuring the safety of visitors.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing the skills & capacities of safari drivers, forest staffs, and tour guides through such tailored training programs.

“So far 3 batches consisting of 100 participants per batch have been successfully trained under the mentorship of knowledgeable resource persons. Resource persons included from various organizations including KNP &TR authority and others viz Mukul Tamuli, AFS (Retd); D.D Boro, AFS, (Retd); Manisha Ashraf, WII, Dibyajyoti Saikia, Corbett Foundation; Ivy Farheen & Md. Arif Hussain of Aranyak; Nabajyoti Nath, SDRF/PTC Dergaon; Ratna Singh; Ritu Makhija OF Travel Operators for Tigers (TOFT); Rehan Ali, KTGA; Sampat Singh, Sub Major, Army Camp Bagori, Dr Arfan Hussain, Kaziranga Model College; Dr. Abdul Wakid, Project Scientist, WII etc. were also present,” Sonali Ghosh said. (ANI)

