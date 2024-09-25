State Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary visits Boko to promote BJP membership drive

Boko: State Forest Minister and Kamrup District Guardian Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary visited several villages in the Boko area to promote the BJP joining drive on Monday. Moreover he visited Kaliabari, Jarihat, Charibari and Sijubari in Boko and urged the people to join BJP through the BJP joining drive. During the day-long programme, BJP South Kamrup District President Anjan Goswami along with Hiranya Nath, BJP Boko Mandal President and many BJP leaders accompanied the minister.

After reaching Boko, Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary visited Kaliabori village. A meeting was held in Kaliabori village where BJP Boko Mandal Secretary Lachit Kalita presided over the meeting. Hiranya Nath, BJP Boko Mandal President said that the Minister came here in the Boko area to promote the BJP Membership joining drive campaign. However, Minister Patowary emphasized that the joining of BJP is relatively low and therefore Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier adviced to visit the areas where the joining is relatively low. Due to the comparatively low number of joining in the BJP, now the last date of joining has been extended to September 29.

Minister Patowary emphasized that BJP will win in the 28 no. Boko- Chaygaon assembly constituency in the coming 2026 state Assembly elections after many years. Minister Patowary further said that BJP will win 104 constituencies in the upcoming state Assembly election which includes Boko-Chaygaon constituency too. Therefore he encouraged the villagers to join the BJP and gave assurance that the BJP will develop the Boko- Chaygaon constituency in the coming days. “After the delimitation of the constituencies, BJP will win this constituency.

