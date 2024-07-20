Assam: 700-Year-Old Ahom Moidams in Assam Nominated for World Heritage List

GUWAHATI: The ancient 'Moidams' of the Ahom dynasty in Assam a 700-year-old mound-burial system, will be considered for World Heritage List during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) in New Delhi. This marks first time India will host the WHC session. It will be held at Bharat Mandapam from July 21 to 31.

If successful the 'Moidams' will become the first cultural site from India's northeastern region. The unique burial mounds are characterized by pyramid-like structures. They were used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty. They hold significant historical and cultural value.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the session. It will bring together culture ministers, representatives and stakeholders from around the world. The event aims to discuss and enhance the preservation of shared cultural natural and mixed heritage.

The nomination dossier for the 'Moidams' was submitted over a decade ago. It is currently on UNESCO's tentative list. This is the initial step towards becoming a World Heritage Site. The 'Moidams' are one of 28 sites proposed for inscription this year. They are categorized into natural mixed and cultural sites.

In addition to the nominations the committee will review the state of conservation of the 1,199 sites already inscribed on the World Heritage List. Fifty-seven of which are also on the List of World Heritage in Danger. The comprehensive review aims to ensure these sites spread across 168 countries, continue to be preserved for future generations.

India currently boasting 44 World Heritage Sites, is optimistic about the inclusion of the 'Moidams'. It would enhance the recognition of the country's rich and diverse cultural heritage. The nomination underscores the historical significance of northeastern region and need to preserve its unique cultural landmarks.

The 46th session of the WHC in New Delhi represents significant milestone for India. It provides a platform for global cultural dialogue and collaboration. As the world watches the potential recognition of the 'Moidams' could pave the way for more cultural sites from India's northeast to gain international acclaim and protection.