Assam: Final Voter List to be Unveiled on August 8 By-Elections: CEO Announces

GUWAHATI: Assam's chief electoral officer, Anurag Goel, said that the final list of voters for the upcoming by-elections in five assembly constituencies will be released on August 8.

At a press conference on Friday, Goel explained the schedule and preparations for the by-elections, which will be held in the Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri constituencies.

These seats are empty because the previous MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.