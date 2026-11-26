A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The 71st Sarbajanin Raas Mahotsav commenced at the historic Shilpotabari Gopal Mandir premises in Guakuchi, in the greater East Nalbari region, on Tuesday. The seven-day festival, marked by a series of religious and cultural programmes, will continue until November 30.

Inaugurating the festival, noted educationist Dr Abani Kumar Bhagawati observed that nature occupies a central place in religious celebrations. Referring to the full moon of the autumn season, he said that Raax Mahotsav is traditionally celebrated on the auspicious full moon night and is closely associated with Lord Krishna.

“Indian tradition has embraced Lord Krishna,” he remarked, highlighting the deep-rooted connection between Krishna and Indian cultural heritage. The inaugural meeting was presided over by Raax Celebration Committee President Phanidhar Deka. Writer and professor of BB College, Dr Sushanta Kumar Kashyap, attended the programme as the designated speaker. In his address, Dr Kashyap presented an insightful analysis of the Raax Mahotsav and its spiritual significance, explaining the symbolic union of the individual soul (Atma) with the Supreme Soul (Paramatma) through the divine relationship between Lord Krishna and the Gopis.