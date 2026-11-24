OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The Raax Festival Celebration Committee, Mangaldai, is stepping forward to give devotees and visitors a new flavour at this year's 11-day, 47th Raax Festival, which will be held from Tuesday at the Mangaldai Sanatan Dharma Sabha premises. Vrindavan will be created at the centre of the Dharma Sabha premises, and most of the earlier clay idols will be replaced with fibre ones, and the Anand Mela, which was a source of irritating noise during the Raax Festival, has been shifted from the Raax venue to Mangaldai Gandhi Maidan this time. Similarly, the entire stretch of NH-15 from Mangaldai Bhebarghat to Circuit House will be illuminated for 11 days. Daily Bhagavat Path, Aiyoti's Naam, and cultural programmes are included in this year's Raax, and artiste Tarali Sharma will present a musical offering on the final night.

Notably, on Sunday, the Sanatan Dharma Sabha and the Raax Celebration Committee jointly organised a press meet at the Dharma Sabha's meeting hall. The meet was addressed by Celebration Committee President Haren Kakati, secretaries Lakhan Saharia, Uday Narayan Gupta and Ashok Kumar Bhargav, along with Publicity Sub-Committee President Hemanta Kumar Baruah and Secretary Dwipen Barua.

As disclosed at this press meet, a budget of about Rs 50 lakh has been fixed for the upcoming Raax Festival. On November 24 at 3:30 pm, Padma Shri recipient Surya Kanta Hazarika will inaugurate the Raax Festival, while Darrang Senior Superintendent of Police Sharmistha Baruah will flag off the colourful procession of the Raax.

Guests invited to the Raax Festival inauguration function include Minister Nilima Devi, Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, legislators Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi and Majibur Rahman, District Commissioner Ayushi Jain, and several others. After the inauguration, there will be puja-archana, and women's Nagara Naam will be performed until night. Similarly, on November 25, along with Bhagavat Path and puja-archana, a Bhupendra Sangeet competition will be held until night on the occasion of Sudhakantha's birth centenary.

A religious discussion meeting will be held on November 29.