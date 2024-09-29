Assam: 7.38 Lakh Candidates Appear For Second Phase Exams For 4,000 ADRE Grade III Posts

GUWAHATI: As many as 7.38 lakh candidates are appearing in the second phase of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024 for 4,000 Grade III posts today.

The written exam, administered by the State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), are being conducted at 31 centers across the state.

The authorities have enforced stringent measures to ensure a smooth and transparent examination process.

The Examination for the first batch commenced from 9 AM to 12 PM and timing of the second batch is scheduled for 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.