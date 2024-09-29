Assam: 7.38 Lakh Candidates Appear For Second Phase Exams For 4,000 ADRE Grade III Posts

GUWAHATI: As many as 7.38 lakh candidates are appearing in the second phase of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024 for 4,000 Grade III posts today.
The written exam, administered by the State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), are being conducted at 31 centers across the state.
The authorities have enforced stringent measures to ensure a smooth and transparent examination process.
The Examination for the first batch commenced from 9 AM to 12 PM and timing of the second batch is scheduled for 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.
The first batch has seen a total of 25,505 candidates (14,596 female and 10,909 males) sitting for the examinations for Assam’s largest recruitment drive for jobs in different government departments.
As far as the afternoon session is concerned, 10,485 candidates (424 females and 10,061 males) are set to appear for the exam.
Meanwhile, in light of this exam, mobile internet services has also been suspended across Assam from 8:30 AM till 4:30 PM today to prevent cheating and maintain security.
However, voice calls and broadband services will remain functional so as to minimize the inconvenience for the public.
Earlier on September 15, a controversy erupted during the first phase of ADRE Grade III exams. Some female candidates appearing for the exam had complained of inappropriate conduct during security checks as even their inner garments were searched.
As a result, security forces have been directed to adhere to a particular protocol while conducting mandatory security checks in order to avoid any untoward incident.
They have also been instructed to wear half shirts and sandals instead of shoes to perform their duties with ease.
