Guwahati: BJP Youth Wing Stages Protest Against Priyank Kharge's Criticism Of Semiconductor Plant In Assam

GUWAHATI: Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest against Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's alleged objection to establishing a semiconductor plant in Assam for the first time ever.
The youth activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Guwahati unit carried out a demonstration in front of the Assam Congress headquarters and even attempted to encircle it.
However, the agitators were stopped by the security personnel from entering inside the premises of Rajiv Bhawan, the headquarters of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).
The activists of the BJYM raised slogans against the Congress party in General and Priyank Kharge in particular, showing placards to voice their anger.
The controversy stems from Kharge's remarks in an interview with a media outlet, where he said that the states of Assam and Gujarat got the approval of the setting up of semiconductor units owing to "political clout."
Priyank Kharge, who happens to be the son of current Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, took to his X handle to share an extract from the interview.
“Five semicon manufacturing units, four are in Gujarat, and one is in Assam, but they don't have an ecosystem of skills there. They don't have an ecosystem of research there. They don't have an ecosystem of incubation. They don't have a system of ecosystem of innovations…when 70 per cent of the chip designing talent lies in Karnataka, I don't understand why the government wants to push to another state by using political clout. That is unfair," the Karnataka Minister said.
These comments clearly did not go down well with the Assam unit of the BJP, who condemned his remarks and sought clarification from the Assam Congress on his statement.
