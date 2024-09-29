Guwahati: BJP Youth Wing Stages Protest Against Priyank Kharge's Criticism Of Semiconductor Plant In Assam

GUWAHATI: Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest against Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's alleged objection to establishing a semiconductor plant in Assam for the first time ever.

The youth activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Guwahati unit carried out a demonstration in front of the Assam Congress headquarters and even attempted to encircle it.

However, the agitators were stopped by the security personnel from entering inside the premises of Rajiv Bhawan, the headquarters of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

The activists of the BJYM raised slogans against the Congress party in General and Priyank Kharge in particular, showing placards to voice their anger.