Assam: 75.4% students cleared HSLC exam in Tinsukia district

DOOMDOOMA: The results of the HSLC Examination, 2024 in Tinsukia district is quite satisfactory. This year 75.4% students of the district passed the examination. Out of the total 11359 candidates appeared in the examination from the district, 8568 students passed. Of the successful candidates 2534 students secured first division while 4032 and 2002 students secured second and third division respectively.

On the other hand, most of the government and private educational institutions in the Doomdooma circle of the district have also shown satisfactory results this year.

Accordingly, the pass percentage of Doomdooma Bangiya Vidyalaya and Borhapjan High School was 100%. On the other hand, Hoonlal Higher Secondary School and Doomdooma Girls’ Higher Secondary School had a pass percentage of 98.24% and 84.31% respectively. Jawahar Hindi English High School has a pass percentage of 80.6%.

Among the private schools in the region the pass percentage of Reflection Senior Secondary School, Rupai is 100%.

The pass percentage of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma was 98.75%. Out of the total 80 candidates who sat for the examination, 79 passed. Of these, 68 candidates passed in first division and 11 in second division. Four students got Distinction and 23 students got Star marks. Two students of the school, Tushar Patra and Pritam Deka have secured 100% marks in Advanced Mathematics.

The pass percentage of Don Bosco High School, Doomdooma was 94.48%. Samiran Hazarika secured 100% marks in General Mathematics and Advanced Mathematics and Ankit Buragohain secured 100% marks in Advanced Mathematics.

Modern Academy, Rupai has a pass percentage of 89.74%. Kalpajyoti Gogoi of this school has secured 100% marks in Computer Science (Elective). Learners’ High School, another private school in Doomdooma, has a pass percentage of 81.81%.

The results of other schools in the area are also satisfactory. The results were said to be satisfactory by a section of students and guardians as the SEBA conducted the examination with 45 objective questions in four core subjects while another section said that the results were not satisfactory as the question paper of General Mathematics was not as expected.

