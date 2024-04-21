Doomdooma: Pious lady Kunjalata Mazumdar expires

DOOMDOOMA: Pious lady Kunjalata Majumder, (94) wife of former Chairman of Adhoc Committee, Doomdooma Town Committee (Now Doomdooma municipal board) late Basanta Kumar Mazumdar and a resident of Azad Road, passed away on Friday evening due to old age.

She was an active member of Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natya Mandir Samiti Mahila Samaj. She was also one of the founders of the Jagannath Naam, which is held annually by the women in the month of Bohag After the death of her husband, she moved to Guwahati many years ago to live permanently but returned here a few years back due to her special attachments. She is survived by three sons, three daughters, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Her death cast a pall of gloom in the town and was mourned by Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natya Mandir Samiti and its Mahila Samaj, Doomdooma Namghar, Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha, Doomdooma Press Club, Doomdooma Senior Citizens Association, Azad Road Kali Mandir Samiti, Ramdhenu Mahila Chora, Doomdooma Nagara Nam Sangha, Doomdooma Shiva Mandir Samiti, Doomdooma among others. Her last rites was performed at Doomdooma Smashan Ghat on Friday night.

