Assam: 75th Republic Day celebrated across State

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the nation, the 75th Republic Day was celebrated in Kokrajhar in a befitting manner at Government HS & MP School playground on Friday. The Chief Executive Member (CEM ) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Pramod Boro hoisted the national tricolor at Kokrajhar Government Higher Secondary and Multipurpose school playground amidst huge gathering of pubic. Boro also took salute to the march past contingents of security forces and students of various educational institutions. A colourful cultural programme was also displayed by students of various educational institutions.

In his speech, the BTC chief urged the citizens to maintain peace and harmony and work for unity and development of the country. Various awards were also given away to the awardee. The Republic Day was also celebrated in the two subdivisions at Gossaigaon and Parbhatjhora in a befitting manner.

Rangia: Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the 24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal, Rangia. During the programme, Jasbir Singh, Second –in-Command, 24th Bn SSB hoisted the National Flag. He read out the congratulatory message received from the Director General of SSB on the occasion of Republic Day. While addressing the force personnel of 24th Bn SSB, Rangia, Jasbir Singh, Second-In-Command congratulated all the force personnel on the auspicious occasion of Republic Day and also informed that today this is a matter of pride for all of us as Deepak Singh, commandant, 24 Bn SSB, Rangia was honoured with the President’s Gallantry Medal for his distinguished and exemplary services. Besides him, 11 personnel of this unit were also awarded with the DG Disc. Singh also said that this is the result of our dedication and full commitment of our unit’s personnel towards the nation and force. In the same sequence, 24th Bn SSB, Rangia organized a weapons exhibition for students and citizens at Rangia Parade Ground. During this exhibition, students from different schools were given information about weapons. 24th Battalion SSB also participated in the Republic Day parade with other forces at Amingaon, Guwahati, and secured the first position.

Goalpara: The 75th Republic Day was celebrated peacefully and in a dignified manner at the Junior Technical School field of Goalpara town on Friday. Nandita Garlosa, Minister for Power, Cooperation, Sports and Youth Welfare etc hoisted the tricolor in presence of Khanindra Choudhury, DC and VV Rakesh Reddy, SP and several thousand patriotic people including school students.

As part of the scheduled programme, a beautiful march pass performed by police, paramilitary force, Sainik School, Goalpara, NCC and school students under the supervision of parade commander Arya Bhatta, DSP was also inspected and salute was received by the minister. The minister focused in her speech on the all round development works carried out by the government in the state as well as in the district. She also distributed fruits among the civil hospital patients and jail inmates.

Later, a well performed cultural programme was also arranged where 152 CRPF Battalion and several local schools participated. The Goalpara Girls College, a semi-provincial educational institute was adjudged as the first in the non-uniform march pass category leaving behind several private elite schools of the district.

PATHSALA: On the occasion of Republic Day the Bajali district administration planted saplings in front of the DC office in Pathsala to generate awareness among the people against environment pollution. In the programme Bajali DC Midul Kumar Das, social worker Andanda Khataniar including various senior citizens of Pathsala were present.

Golaghat: Public Health Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah hoisted the 75th Republic Day flag in Golaghat on Friday. A day long programme had been included to celebrate the Republic Day which started by Prabhat Pheri in the early morning. The National Flag was hoisted in government and non governmental offices at 7:30 am and floral tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi, Martyr Kushal Konwar. Participating in the main programme which began with lighting of the lamp at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the morning and garlanding the swahid Bedi, the minister paid homage to the martyrs of the country and the makers of the Constitution. The minister addressed the Republic Day while saluting the parade of police, professional and amateur groups. In his address the Minister referred to the history of Golaghat district and highlighted the work of various government schemes and departments currently underway.

Various cultural groups and educational institutions of Golaghat district performed a colourful cultural programme on the occasion of Republic Day. 30 professional and amateur teams participated in the Republic Day parade. In the programme, the minister felicitated the best employees selected from different departments of Golaghat district. Fruits were distributed among the patients of Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital, new clothes to new born babies of KK Civil Hospital were provided.

