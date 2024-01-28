All Assam Junior Agriculture Officers’ Association’s annual biennial conference begins in Morigaon

Morigaon: The annual biennial conference and the celebration of the diamond jubilee on completion of 75 years of service of the All Assam Junior Agriculture Officers’ Association (AAJAOA) got underway at the Sisuram Hazarika Samannai Khetra, Morigaon college field. The day began with the innauguration of the Faguna Hazarika and Sunti Hazarika memorial main gate by the District Commissioner Debashis Sarma in presence of the president of AAJAOA Budha Kr. Nath ,general secretary AAJAOA Gupal Hazarika, president of the reception committee Ashok Sarma (DAO),working presidents Mehdi Arif Hussain, Rajen Deka, general secretary Dibyajyoti Hazarika and distinguished guests.

Thereafter, the organization‘s flag was hoisted by the president of AAJAOA Budha Kr. Nath. It was followed by a chorus by 75 women on the occasion.

The delegates’ meeting of the organization was held at delegates’ hall. The main meeting hall was formally inugurated by the principal of Dr. Lilakanta Barthakur, principal, Morigaon college. A Darangia bhaona was performed by the Pub Lukrai Yubak Milan Khulia Bhauria Dal, Sipajar, Darang district. The three daylong programme will conclude on January 29.

