Assam: 77 cattle seized from two boats in Mangaldai, 11 detained

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Based on a specific tip-off, a team of Mangaldai Police conducted river patrolling at Gadhowa Ferry Ghat on the Brahmaputra River today.

During the operation, two mechanized boats—one large and one small—were intercepted. On inspection, the boats were found to be carrying 65 and 12 cattle, respectively, totalling 77 cattle. Eleven persons were found on board the two boats.

The occupants were asked to produce valid documents establishing ownership and the lawful transportation of the cattle, but they failed to produce any. Accordingly, all 77 cattle, along with both mechanized boats, were seized as per procedure, and the 11 persons were detained for verification and necessary legal action. Further investigation is underway.

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