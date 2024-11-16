Assam: 78th Annual Raax Festival Inaugurated at Palasbari by Guwahati University VC Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The 15-day 78th annual Raax festival at Palasbari was inaugurated by Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Guwahati University, at around 8:30 pm on Friday.

A colourful cultural procession was also taken out to mark the inaugural function, where thousands of people took part. The idols have been installed, depicting different incidents from the eventful life of Lord Krishna. It may be stated here that the Raax festival also started in Mirza, Rampur, Chhaygaon, and other areas of South Kamrup from today.

