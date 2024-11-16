Assam: Blood donation camp held in Dhubri

A correspondent

DHUBRI: The Humanity, a social organization in collaboration with the All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation, Serfanguri Anchalik, recently organized a blood donation camp at the Serfanguri Paddy Market in BTC supported by the Dhubri branch of HDFC Bank. The event aimed to raise awareness about the critical need for blood in hospitals, and hence donations are the only way to meet the needs and provide an opportunity for community members to contribute to this life-saving cause. Founder of The Humanity, Sudip Kumar Kundu, informed The Sentinel that blood donated at the camp would be used to fulfill the needs of hospitals across the western Assam region.

