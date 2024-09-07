Assam: 7th National Nutrition Month Commemorated

Morigaon: The 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah or National Nutrition Month is celebrated across the month of September. An event was underway to commemorate the same in Morigaon.

The 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah was celebrated with pomp and gaiety at the Kathani Gaon Panchayat office of the Dhumkura sector under the Laharighat ICDS project on Saturday. CDPO Jitu Deka inaugurated the Poshan Maah-2024 in the presence of PRI members, supervisors, Poshan staff, AWWs and AWHs of the region.

A meeting in keeping with the celebration of the Rashtriya Poshan Maah was held where Annaprasanna and Panchamit events were held. The CDPO, supervisors and others had the delicious food items prepared by the AWWs. Food for lactating mothers, pregnant mothers and 6-month-old infants was also showcased. A rally was held at Garam Bazar to spread awareness about importance of nutrition habits to children for the development of growth of children. A felicitation programme is also held here. The supervisors of the Laharighat ICDS project felicited the invited guests in the programme.

A district-level inauguration-cum-convergence meeting regarding the observation of the 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024 under the Kamrup Metropolitan District was held on Friday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner, Kamrup (M), Sumit Sattawan, at the conference hall of Kamrup (M) DC’s office.

The event started with the lighting of the lamp and cake-cutting ceremony by District Development Commissioner, Parijat Bhuyan, Deputy Director, WCD Department, Debajit Borah, Additional District Commissioner, Casio Karan Pegu, and other dignitaries and representatives from line departments. The District Social Welfare Officer, Kamrup Metropolitan, Santosh Kutum, welcomed the dignitaries and gathering of the programme and delivered a speech with the focus on the importance of observation of the 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024.