Mizoram Increases Prices Of Petrol And Diesel For Social Infrastructure, Road Maintenance

AIZAWL: In a significant move, the Mizoram government has decided to increase the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 4 per litre each and these revised rates came into effect from September 1.

Taxation Minister Dr Vanlalthlana said the price rise was aimed at uplifting the social infrastructure and maintaining the road infrastructure of the state.

"The government imposed a new levy of Rs 2 per litre on both diesel and petrol for social infrastructure and services cess, and an additional Rs 2 per litre for road maintenance," Dr Vanlalthlana informed.