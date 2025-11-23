Assam: 7th Phangcho Nokhom Chingrum Amei celebrated in Dolamara

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The 7th Phangcho Nokhom Chingrum Amei, a two-day annual gathering of the Phangcho clan, was held with great joy and enthusiasm at Hemari Phangcho Arong in Dolamara, Karbi Anglong. The theme of this year’s discussion was “Chingrum Ra Chilir Nang” (The Need for Unity).

“Chingrum” symbolizes coming together as one. Descendants of the Phangcho clan, scattered across various districts of Assam, different states of India, and even beyond, gather every year with the noble objective of strengthening family bonds, promoting mutual acquaintance, exchanging ideas, and contributing meaningfully to society and the broader development of Assam and Northeast India.

During the meeting, Phangcho intellectuals emphasized the importance of mutual respect among clan members and how the Phangcho community can play a vital role in nation-building and social progress. They also elaborated on the origin and history of the Phangcho clan.

Among the distinguished guests present were: Longki Phangcho, Member of the North East Council (NEC), Nirola Phangchopi, District Commissioner of Karbi Anglong District, and many other respected members of the Phangcho community.

District Commissioner Nirola Phangchopi encouraged the community by saying that with hard work and dedication, success in life is achievable, no matter the challenges.

The event saw the participation of Phangcho descendants from Meghalaya, Jorhat, Guwahati, and various parts of West Karbi Anglong, including Dolamara, Chowkihola, Diphu, and surrounding areas.

The annual Chingrum Amei serves not only as a family reunion but also as a powerful platform for unity, cultural preservation, and collective contribution toward the progress of the Karbi and greater Assamese society.

Also Read: Assam: Karbi Lammet Amei Underway in Kheroni