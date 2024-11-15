Assam: 84th Birth Anniversary of Dr Pannalal Oswal Observed in Dhubri

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: The 84th birth anniversary of Dr Pannalal Oswal coinciding with Children’s Day was observed with a two-day programme under the auspices of Dr Pannalal Oswal Memorial Committee at 2365 no Sishu Kalyan Lower Primary School here on Wednesday and Thursday.

The two-day programmes included art competition, vision screening and minor games held among the students of the school. In the vision screening, 20 % vision errors were detected among students, which is more than double of national and district as well.

Speaking as the chief guest in the meeting on Thursday, a renowned paediatrician, Dr. Tapas Majumdar said that detection of 20 % vision errors is an alarming state and appealed the parents and teachers always to watch and monitor the observing and looking patterns of the children at home and school too. Dr. Majumdar also put some suggestions on taking care of eyes including developing good food habits and keeping the children away from glueing on mobile phone. An annual magazine, “Prakritir Pratidhwani” on Yoga and Ayurveda brought out by memorial committee, was formally released by Chairman of Dhubri-Gauripur Development Authority, Dipak Kumar Saha and Dhubri District BJP president, Prosenjit Dutta .

Earlier, objective of celebrating the Children’s Day by the memorial committee was explained by Secretary of the committee, Bimal Oswal while memorial speech was delivered by social worker, Nirupam Ghose. Prizes to winners of art and minor games competition were given away by the guests present in the meeting and 6 drinking water filters, buckets and other materials were gifted to the schools. Entire programme was anchored by a senior member of the committee, Dhruba Mahato.

