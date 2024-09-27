Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass attends Remembrance Day of Dr Pannalal Oswal

DHUBRI: Panchayat and Rural Development Minister and also the Guardian Minister for Dhubri, Ranjeet Kumar Dass attended the 25th Remembrance Day of Dr Pannalal Oswal, which was observed here with two-day programme at Hari Sabha.

Following the placing of flowers at Dr. Oswal’s portrait, Dass spoke at an open meeting about the role that Dr. Oswal had played in society and how, by his many acts of selfless charity for the most impoverished, he had been elevated to a position of spiritual authority, comparable to that of God.

Dass also lauded the social works being carried by Dr. Pannalal Oswal Memorial Committee in the same spirit for last 25 years with utmost dedication as Dr Oswal had carried in his life.

A procession on the theme of “Healthy Living Healthy Environment” was organized. Other programmes included pictorial exhibition on the life and activities of Dr Oswal and 25 years of social works rendered by memorial committee, seminars on “Yoga in Day to Day life”, “Ayurveda”, “Health and Nutrition”, “Life Science” and “Bio-diversity and its conservation by eminent experts in the field Yogacharya Shyamal Ghose, an Ayurvedic physician, Hemant Kumar Nath, a veteran paediatrician, Dr Tapas Majumdar, a veteran expert in life science, Surendra Oswal and Asom Gaurav, Soumyadeep Datta respectively.

On the last day of the programme, prizes to winners and certificates of participantion in art, quiz and heritage walk, were given away by the distinguished guests.

A drama, “Hey Manab Jiban” written and directed by Kalidas Saha, on the life of Dr Oswal was staged which was hugely acclaimed by audience.

Talking to The Sentinel, secretary of memorial committee, Bimal Oswal said that it was the support of people of Dhubri that all the programmes could be held successfully.

“Moreover, we are overwhelmed by the visit of His Excellency Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya in the programme and participation by Guardian Minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass. We assure the people of Dhubri that we will continue to render social services to the unprivileged as usual in the years to come,” Oswal added.

