OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The 91st edition of the Raax Mahotsav at historic Milanbakori, near Tezpur, concluded on Tuesday night amid great enthusiasm and participation from thousands of devotees and spectators. The two-day celebration featured a series of cultural and devotional programmes dedicated to Lord Krishna.

A distinctive feature of the Milanbakori Raax Mahotsav is its adherence to age-old traditions. Unlike modern celebrations that rely on temporary pandals erected by tent houses, the festival is organised in a completely natural setting amidst trees planted generations ago. The celebrations also include traditional worship at the permanent Raax temple, where the divine idols of Radha and Krishna are worshipped with religious rituals every year.

One of the major attractions of this year's celebration was the captivating performance of traditional Khol and Taal by young artistes representing ten local neighbourhoods.

On the first day, a beautifully choreographed dance-drama based on the Dashavatara, depicting the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, was presented. On the second day, a dance-drama titled 'Yuge Yuge Avatar' (Incarnations Through the Ages) enthralled the thousands of spectators gathered at the venue.

The production was presented under the musical direction of noted musician Pranjal Saikia, with Sreema Barua and Tapan Sarmah serving as co-directors.