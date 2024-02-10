Assam: 93rd Annual Session of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha Begins

GUWAHATI: The 93rd annual convention of the Srimanta Sankardeva commenced at the Srimanta Sankardev Samannay Khetra, situated on approximately 1,500 bighas of land in Hatikhala field within Rangia, Kamrup district, on Friday.

Estimated 25-30 lakh devotees of the neo-Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardev are anticipated to assemble and follow his teachings during the three-day event.

The yearly gathering of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha serves as a symbol of unity, surpassing distinctions of religion, caste, and creed.

Taking place in Maranjana village, the event exemplifies the strength of communal accord, attracting followers from diverse backgrounds, including active participation from Muslim villagers in the proceedings.