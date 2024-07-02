Assam: 95 Forest Camps Submerged As Floods Wreak Havoc In Kaziranga National Park

KAZIRANGA: Floods have wreaked havoc in Kaziranga as the national park is bearing the brunt of its aftermath. The situation has turned grim and has deteriorated so much so that 95 out of 233 forest camps has been inundated due to it.
Six camps had to be evacuated so as to prevent any further damage.
Sonali Ghosh, the Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, revealed the extent to which the UNESCO World Heritage Site incurred severe damages.
She informed that all 34 camps in the Agratoli range, 20 in Kaziranga, 10 in Bagori, 5 in Burapahar, 6 in Bokakhat, and 20 in the Biswanath Wildlife Division have been submerged.
Damages to infrastructure was also reported as a wooden bridge located near the Moshguli Camp in the Agratoli Range was washed away on July 1 as a result of heavy flooding.
Ghosh said that herds of elephants have started to rehabilitate towards Karbi Anglong through the Hati Dandi corridor in order to escape from this natural calamity.
In this regard, the park authorities have requested for the diversion of traffic along the NH 715 stretch under Nagaon and Golaghat districts in order to prevent road accidents. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has also been issued, she added.
Necessary precautionary measures have been undertaken, the likes of which include the deployment of standby rescue teams, veterinary units, boats, barricades, and essential supplies.
Moreover, animal sensors have also been installed while commando groups and forest teams are conducting joint petrols.
To addition to it, a flood gauge station supported by the Central Water Commission has been set up for real-time surveillance.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the flood-induced grievous situation prevailing in Assam. PM Modi assured full support and cooperation of the Central government in managing the crisis.
"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji called me a short while ago to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. I explained him that Assam is experiencing a second wave of floods this year due to heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh and part of our upper Assam districts. I also briefed him about the relief measures undertaken by the state government," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's X post on June 1 mentioned.
