Assam: 95 Forest Camps Submerged As Floods Wreak Havoc In Kaziranga National Park

KAZIRANGA: Floods have wreaked havoc in Kaziranga as the national park is bearing the brunt of its aftermath. The situation has turned grim and has deteriorated so much so that 95 out of 233 forest camps has been inundated due to it.

Six camps had to be evacuated so as to prevent any further damage.

Sonali Ghosh, the Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, revealed the extent to which the UNESCO World Heritage Site incurred severe damages.

She informed that all 34 camps in the Agratoli range, 20 in Kaziranga, 10 in Bagori, 5 in Burapahar, 6 in Bokakhat, and 20 in the Biswanath Wildlife Division have been submerged.