Assam: 95th annual session of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha begins today at Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The 95th annual session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha begins at Jyoti-Bishnu Samannya here at Jamugurihat from Friday. Jyoti-Bishnu Samannya Khetra, the conference site of the three-day 95th annual state conference of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, the largest religious and spiritual organization of the NE region, is ready to welcome the devotees. Delegates from far and wide have already visited the conference site. More than twenty thousand dedicated volunteers of Seba Bahini across the state have shouldered the responsibility of receiving and welcoming the delegates.

There is a luxurious main arch, flag altar on a huge boat, spectacular Namghar, huge dining hall for 12,000 devotees, thousands of stoves for cooking, hundreds of trucks of firewood, and a huge exhibition with more than 1100 stalls at the site. A Swadeshi Mela was inaugurated by Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika on Tuesday, organized by the Assam Small Industries and Commercial Center in collaboration with the Sonitpur District Small Industries and Commercial Centre. The fair will help the small entrepreneurs to sell and promote their products.

The Exhibition Department has prepared the exhibition site with selected items to be displayed which includes replicas of the historical Baresohoriya Bhaona, historic Sootea Thana, martyr site of Dhekiajuli town, replica of Hari-Har battle, and Kanyaka agri-farm, besides the heritage and resources of Sonitpur.

The first-day programme will begin with a cleanliness drive in the morning followed by Pratah Prasanga, Naam Prasanga, plantation drive, inauguration of various offices of sub-committees, pandals, and camp sites, namghar, delegates conference site, exhibition stalls, etc. It will be followed by the inauguration of book stalls and release of books. A good number of eminent persons will grace the book release event. More than twenty books of research value and other books will be released in the programme, informed one of the office bearers. A total of six Ankiya Bhaonas will be exhibited during the three-day programme at the conference site.

The Jyoti-Bishnu Samannya Khetra has turned into the second Baikuntha. Both the conference site and exhibition site have been stretched to an area of 15 hundred bighas. The approximate budget of the three-day state conference is about Rs 5 crore. The Chief minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, will attend the session on February 7, informed a main portfolio holder of the state conference. The district administration is also on alert to maintain law and order and hundreds of police and paramilitary forces will be deployed during the session.

